In Pictures: The 27 locations in Fife where speed camera vans operate

There are currently 27 locations in Fife where speed camera vans operate.

They are listed here with speed limit. All information correct at time of publishing - source www.safetycameras.gov.scot

Speed Limit: National Speed Limit

1. A92 Cowdenbeath to Lochgelly, Westbound, near Westerton Farm

Speed Limit: National Speed Limit

2. A92 Cowdenbeath to Lochgelly, Eastbound, near Westerton Farm

Speed Limit: 30 mph

3. A919 St Michaels to Leuchars, near to junction with the A914

Speed Limit: National Speed Limit

4. A915 Windygates to Kirkcaldy, near to Checkbar Road Junction

