In Pictures: The 27 locations in Fife where speed camera vans operate
There are currently 27 locations in Fife where speed camera vans operate.
They are listed here with speed limit. All information correct at time of publishing - source www.safetycameras.gov.scot
1. A92 Cowdenbeath to Lochgelly, Westbound, near Westerton Farm
Speed Limit: National Speed Limit
2. A92 Cowdenbeath to Lochgelly, Eastbound, near Westerton Farm
Speed Limit: National Speed Limit
3. A919 St Michaels to Leuchars, near to junction with the A914
Speed Limit: 30 mph
4. A915 Windygates to Kirkcaldy, near to Checkbar Road Junction
Speed Limit: National Speed Limit
