In pictures: Thousands set for Kirkcaldy’s Food & Drink Fair
Kirkcaldy is set to host the Adam Smith Food and Drink Fair this weekend as part of the 2019 Festival of Ideas.
It’s free and takes place on Saturday in the atrium of Fife College’s St Brycedale campus – and features demonstrations, stalls and workshops. Guests include BBC’s MasterChef The Professionals 2016 winner, Gary Maclean.
The Adam Smith Food and Drink Fair takes place on Saturday, between 11.00am and 3.00pm at Fife College, St Brycedale Campus, Kirkcaldy - and it's free! (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
The atrium, was packed last year all day as record numbers flocked to the 2017 event which forms part of the Festival of Ideas weekend event which features Eddie Izzard in a sold-out gig. (Pic: Cath Ruane)