IN PICTURES: What did our primary school leavers look like in 2011?

Primary seven pupils from across the Kirkcaldy district are preparing to move to the ‘big school’ but in 2011 they were fresh-faced youngsters just starting out on their education journey.

Our photographers are currently visiting all the primaries in the area capturing class pictures of children making that next step.

And we thought it would be fun to search through our archives to see what the photographs looked like back in 2011 when a different adventure was about to begin and seven years of primary education stretched out before them.

So here’s our gallery of photographs from that time and hopefully they will bring back many happy memories for those featured as well as the mums and dads who will wonder just how their children have grown up so quickly!