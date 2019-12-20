Jack and the Beanstalk will leave you full of beans at the Adam Smith Theatre

Jack and the Beanstalk enjoyed a full house at the Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday as children and adults alike, sang, clapped and cheered to the re-telling of this bean-themed classic tale.

In true panto style, Jack and the Beanstalk has it all, the hero, a dame, a giant, a princess, fairies, a baddie and let’s not forget Daisy the mischievous cow.

The scene is not a happy one in the fairytale land of Shoogly Bottom as the giant that lives in the clouds is draining the life from everything in the land below with help from his minion Fleshcreep, played by the brilliant David Rankine.

Dame Trot, played by the hilarious Stephen Docherty, is mother to Jack and his brother Wee Willie, played by Kamen Brown and Martin Murphy, has no food to feed her family and her cow Daisy has all but dried up with no milk to offer.

Jack is instructed to take Daisy to the market to be sold, but on his way there he meets Fairy Nuff, played by the talented Kim Shepherd, and is persuaded to trade Daisy for a bag of magic beans.

While Jack is away on his errand for Dame Trot, the evil Fleshcreep hatches a plan to kidnap the Princess, played by Charis Murray, to be wed to the giant.

The hijinks that ensues is hysterically funny with gags that all ages will find amusing.

As well as the jokes, there are perfectly choreographed dance routines alongside a whole range of songs from different eras, so there is something everyone will enjoy.

With all good pantomimes audience participation is a must, and my hat goes off to the gentleman seated at the front who was such a good sport during the lemon meringue pie scene, which almost had me on the floor with split sides.

The stars of the show for me were Kim Shepherd, whose singing talents are out of this world, and David Rankine who played the part of Fleshcreep perfectly, never once breaking character whilst clambering through the audience during a skit, and even stopping for selfies all while cracking jokes ad-lib.