Jack Vettriano’s painting of Billy Connolly is coming to Kirkcaldy

An exhibition of work by Jack Vettriano in Kirkcaldy will have a special guest.

The celebrated artist’s work, featuring his portrait of Billy Connolly, will be on show at Enid Hutt Gallery in the town.

It forms part of the largest collection of limited edition works ever in Fife by the artist.

It runs from Saturday November 30 until December 14, and consists of the largest collection of limited edition works ever displayed in one gallery with several original paintings, including ‘Dr. Connolly, I presume?’ – commissioned for Connolly’s 75th birthday – the first time the painting has been displayed in Fife.

The exhibition will be co-hosted by The Honey Gin Company, Kinglassie which produces Jack Vettriano Gin.

Clarke Hutt, the youngest son of Enid Hutt, said: “We can’t wait to share this collection.

“It is a real honour to have the Billy Connolly original painting available for the exhibition.”