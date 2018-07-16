Janet set for marathon roller skate for Parkinson’s

Having Parkinson’s means that Fife teacher Janet Kerr can’t tick ‘run a marathon’ off her bucket list.

But that’s not stopping her for on Sunday she’s strapping on her roller skates and doing a 26 mile Sk8-athon at the Helix in Falkirk.

Janet Kerr

Janet, who comes from Lochgelly has been living with Parkinson’s for two years after being diagnosed with the condition at the age of 47. Janet has organised the Sk8-athon herself and on Sunday she’ll be joined by 14 friends who’ll roller-skate with her.

Janet says: “I love exercising – it’s as important to me as my Parkinson’s medication. Running long distances has just become too painful because of the Parkinson’s so I decided to find another way of doing marathon distances and roller-skating was the answer!

“It’s hard work but great fun too. Even better when friends join you and it becomes a bit of a social occasion. I’m sure we’ll have a wheely good time whizzing around the Kelpies, canals and paths at the Helix. I can’t wait to get going.

“I’ve been blown away by the generosity of friends, family and even complete strangers who’ve sponsored me and I can’t thank them enough. I’ve already raised more than three times my original £200 target and I’m delighted with that because it’s all going to such a good cause.

“Parkinson’s UK has been a fantastic support to me and my family since I was diagnosed and we all love getting involved with the charity as a way of recognising that support and saying thank you. On 26 August I’ll be taking part in the Walk for Parkinson’s beside stunning Loch Leven. I hope others will join me at the event where I’ll be walking with husband Gary and our four children and four grandchildren.”

Emma Hall, Parkinson’s UK regional fundraiser for east Scotland, said: We are delighted that Janet is supporting us.

“It’s only through the efforts of people like Janet that the charity can fund its world-leading research towards better treatments and a cure as well as enable us to provide vital local services for people affected by the condition.”

You can support Janet directly HERE Fife Today and to register and find out more about the Loch Leven walk HERE Loch Leven Walk