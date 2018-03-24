Jason Donovan confirms Fife gig

Jason Donovan has confirmed a gig in Fife.

The pop star, who enjoyed success in several west end musicals, is bringing his new tour to the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline in September.

It’s a rare chance to see the former Neighbours star, who topped the charts with a string of hits, up close and personal in a small venue.

Donovan takes to the stage on Wednesday, September 12, and tickets are on sale now.

It isn’t his first time in the Kingdom – long-standing fans may recall he once appeared at the famous Jackie O nightclub in Kirkcaldy, one of a number of famous faces from the world of soap who graced the legendary venue.

Donovan and Kylie Minogue put Neighbours on the map, before they both went on to enjoy pop success.

Donovan has sold some three million records and enjoyed lead roles in smash hit musics such as Joseph, Sweeney Todd and the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

He has also appeared on a host of TV shows from I’m A Celebrity and Strictly to Ready, Steady Cook.

This autumn tour takes him to smaller venues and new locations when he will look back on his career as he prepares to turn 50.

The evening will include stories as well as songs, including some acoustic numbers.

Ticket info from the box office here: OnFife