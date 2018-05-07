Jay Rayner brings his food show to Fife

Fife foodies are in for a treat as Masterchef judge, Jay Rayner, brings his live show to Kirkcaldy this week.

The award-winning restaurant critic is at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday.

He’s no stranger to the Kingdom – his previous visit took him to the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, for a fantastic night of chat about food, and his own pet hates when it comes to restaurants.

His 2018 show, The Ten (Food) Commandments sees him lead us into the edlible promised land – the best way to eat now, served with a hefty plate of humour.

The evening includes a Q&A session plus a book signing.

Ticke details from the box office of HERE OnFife