Jazz award joy for Seonaid Aitken

Glenrothes musician Seonaid Aitken enjoyed success at the double at this week’s Scottish Jazz Awards.

She was named Best Vocalist, while her band, Rose Room, won Best Band/Ensemble.

The sixth annual awards were held at St Luke’s, Glasgow.

The brought together the best in Scottish jazz and honoured some of the most talented and revered musicians in the industry.

A panel of industry specialists, including press and promoters, selected the shortlist for the five awards and the public were able to choose the winners by voting on an online platform.

Over 3000 people vtoom part – a rise of 20 per cent since last year.