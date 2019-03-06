Jocky Wilson gala night in Kirkcaldy aims to tempt Bobby George on stage

The team putting together a celebration of Jocky Wilson are hoping to tempt one of the sport’s legendary stars to the event.

They are speaking to Bobby George about a possible appearance at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy this summer.

Jocky Wilson in Kirkcaldy with the Embassy Darts World Championship trophy after beating John Lowe in 1982

One of the sport’s biggest personalities, George was a good friend of the world champ from Kirkcaldy, and has a fund of stories to tell of their days on the oche.

And the organisers behind Celebrating Jocky Wilson, on Sunday June 16, say he is keen to attend.

George is just one of the names on their list, but he would be the biggest VIP if they can pull it off.

Councillor Alistair Cameron, part of the organiser team, said: “We’re still speaking to other players including Bobby George, who really wants to get it in his calendar. He has loads of stories to tell about Jocky. It’s going to be a real event”

Celebrating Jocky Wilson comes on the 30th anniversary of Jocky’s second world title triumph, and marks a long overdue acknowledgement of his achievements by his home town.

You may also be interested in:

Man charged with attempted murder of child

Fife man’s organs collapse after being crushed by forklift at work

18 jobs lost as Fife hotel closes suddenly

The event will feature two-time world champion Gary Anderson on stage for an exclusive competition, with other guests in talks to attend.

Councillor Cameron said: “We’re looking for a main sponsor who will get an exclusive hour and a half to chat with Gary Anderson before the general public are let in.

“Our VIPs will also be treated to a buffet and two free drinks tickets.”

The exclusive chat will take place in the upstairs Beveridge Studio suite at the theatre.

Jocky died in 2012 aged just 62 after stepping out of the limelight and living his later years in seclusion.

The former miner and construction worker hustled in places such as the Lister Bar and Alpha Bar and was a stand-out player on a thriving Fife darts scene before turning professional and becoming a true star as television transformed the sport.

Twice world champ, Jocky also secured a place in at least the quarter-finals every year from 1979 to 1991, playing his last televised game in 1995.

The tribute event will see members of the public get the chance to take on darts players, as well as a Q&A and a raffle, and merchandise available on the day.

Tickets are available from all OnFife venues, with standard seats at £25 and VIP at £50. Local clubs, such as the CISWO in Glenrothes, also have limited number of tickets for sale.

More details HERE www.onfife.com