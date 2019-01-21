Join Kirkcaldy’s Race for Life and turn the park pink

Fifers are being encouraged to make a date to join Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life this summer.

The charity is inviting everyone in the area – men, women and children – to join the popular event.

There are events for people of all ages and abilities taking place at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy on Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16.

Lauren Robertson, Cancer Research UK’s Fife event manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.

“They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Fife access to the latest treatments.

“You don’t have to be sporty to take part. You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else. All you need to do is go to the our website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money in whatever way you like.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

She continued: “The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Fife with people across Scotland and the whole of the UK.

“Taking part in our Race for Life events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived.

“At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with cancer, right now.

She added: “Our Race for Life events have been women-only since they started, over 25 years ago.

“But we now feel the time is right to open them up so that everyone - women, men and children – has the chance to participate together.

“One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer, at some point during their lifetime. Sadly, this means nearly everyone is touched by the disease, either directly or through a loved one or friend.

“To make a significant difference in the fight against cancer we need to harness as much energy and commitment as possible – so what better way than involving everyone in the community in our events.

“This January, we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life.

“It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

As an added incentive, there’s 30 per cent off entry fees during January with the code RFL30.

To enter Race for Life visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.