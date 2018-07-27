Judy Murray meets her new ‘grandchildren’

Judy Murray tweeted that she is a “granny all over again” after visiting her new “grandchildren” during a stop at St Andrews Aquarium.

The 58-year-old popped into the visitor attraction this week to visit the Humboldt penguin family that were named after her own famous clan – Judy, Shirley, Kim and Andy.

And she was delighted to discover one had recently hatched two chicks.

She tweeted: “Feeding the Murray penguin family at wonderful St Andrews Aquarium yesterday. Andy Penguin has had two babies so I’m a granny all over again.

“Judy Penguin was moulting (but still gorgeous) and thankfully she has inherited the family catching skills.”