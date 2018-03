Kennoway has elected its lad, lass and attendants for this year.

Taking on the role of lad for 2018 will be Mikey Foster (2nd, front row) and the lass will be Olivea Jenson (3rd, front row).

The first attendants will be Ali Ramzan and Layah Jones (1st & 4th, from row), and the other attendants, all in the back row are: Cameron Cron, Nathan Gilmour, Andrew Kenn, Reece MacGregor, Caleb Paterson, Neve Dryburgh,

Sophie Kaleta, Mia Reid, Caitlyn Brown and Charlyn Dey.