Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club needs your votes

A Levenmouth project is celebrating and appealing for votes after it reached the finals of the National Lottery Awards.

Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club was selected from more than 700 projects across the UK to reach the public voting stage of the awards, which celebrate the people and projects doing extraordinary things with National Lottery funding.

The winners of the seven award categories will each get £5000 to spend on their project, a National Lottery Awards trophy, and get to attend a ceremony to be broadcast on BBC One in September.

Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club, which was set up in response to a tide of antisocial and criminal behaviour by young motorbike riders in Fife, needs local votes to win the Best Sports Project category.

The club’s programme co-ordinator, Dave Paton, said: “National Lottery funding has helped us respond to a community crisis. There were so many young people within the area, running about the streets on off-road motorcycles causing accidents and injury to other people and themselves. We are delighted KORMC has made it to the finals of the awards.”

To vote for the Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club in the awards visit lotterygoodcauses.org.uk