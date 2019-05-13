Kinghorn £400,000 showhouse shortlisted for top award

A luxury show home at a brand new housing development in Kinghorn has been shortlisted in this year’s Scottish Home Awards.

Featured at partnership housing developer Lovell’s Lochside Grange development, the Argyll luxury show home features amongst a shortlist of seven finalists in the Show Home of the Year (Selling price over £400k) category of the 12th annualawards.

Spanning 209 square metres and set within lush landscaped gardens, the Argyll is an impressively spacious five-bedroom detached home.

Founded in 2007 to recognise excellence in the Scottish housebuilding industry, the Scottish Home Awards promote excellence in new build housing. The winners will due to be announced at a special ceremony at the Glasgow Central DoubleTree Hilton Hotel on Thursday, June 13.

Kevin McColgan, managing director said: ““We’re delighted to be featuring among the finalists.

“To have been shortlisted in two very different categories demonstrates the huge variety of work Lovell is currently undertaking across Scotland.

“We’re particularly proud of the unique and aspirational show home that we’ve built at our Lochside Grange development in Fife.

“It successfully showcases Lovell’s design capabilities and demonstrates our consistent commitment to excellence in everything we do.”