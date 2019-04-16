Kinghorn RNLI launches 15-mile coastal challenge fundraiser

Kinghorn and Aberdour is urging people to take part in its coastal challenge.

The aim is to walk up to 15 miles, beginning at North Queensferry and finishing at Kinghorn Lifeboat station – or starting at any of the other three start points in between for a shorter walk.

It takes place on Saturday, May 11.

Last year’s challenge followed the same route and was a huge success, with the start point amongst the iconic Forth bridges.

This year there will be new activities at Aberdour Silver Sands and a silent disco at the finish on Kinghorn beach.

You may also be interested in:

Child finds drugs in Kinder Egg at Fife play park

Fife town’s last bank cuts opening hours

Video: Drone footage of Links MarketSheona Smith, who chairs Kinghorn’s fundraising committee is looking forward to the event.

She said: “Our Coastal Challenge has run since 2016, and has been very popular every year since.

“For 2019 we have several new attractions including a Tug o’ War competition at Aberdour and a Silent Disco at the end of the event at Kinghorn beach.

“If you would like to enter the tug o’ war contest, please register so we can organise contests ahead of the day. “

The organisers stress you can choose to walk all or part of the Fife Coastal Path from Town Pier, North Queensferry to the lifeboat station.

There are four stages which mean that supporters of all ages and abilities will be able to participate – last year’s numbers included some toddlers in buggies!

Added Sheona: ‘There will be stage start points at North Queensferry, Dalgety Bay, Aberdour, and Burntisland, between 9.45am and 1.30pm, with the finish at Kinghorn Lifeboat Station.

“The whole route will be on the Fife Coastal Path, with stewards at each start point.

‘This will be a great challenge for people to take up, whilst raising money for the RNLI, ahead of the summer season, when the volunteer crews are at their busiest.

Nationally, the focus of this year’s events is to raise £700,000 to fund essential kit for volunteers.