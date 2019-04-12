Kinghorn RNLI launches Easter fun run

Kinghorn RNLI is hoping its latest fundraiser is going to be a runaway success.

With its hit Santa Run being held over recent years, the group has switched the event to Easter and on to Pettycur beach.

The 2.5 mile run on Sunday, April 21, is from Pettycur Harbour car parkaround the Black Rock and back and participants are being encouraged to don Easter-themed fancy dress.

Event organiser and volunteer crewmember Richard Malcomson said: ‘This will be a great event and will follow part of the course of the famous Black Rock5 race held each year, but without the steep hills!

“Entries are £8 for adults and £5 for children, and everyone is welcome, even if you’d just like to walk.

“If you would like to raise more money for the RNLI by sponsorship, we have an event page where you can track our fundraising progress.”

Registration on the day of the run takes place at 11am, with the event beginning at 11.30am.

If you would prefer a longer walk, Kinghorn RNLI’s Mayday Challenge takes place on Saturday, May 11, to support the RNLI’s flagship annual fundraising event, Mayday.

This challenge will take place on the Fife Coastal Path from South Queensferry to Kinghorn, with intermediate start points available..

“Please visit Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat’s Facebook page or website for more information, where there are entry details and a link to our fundraising page,” said Richard.

