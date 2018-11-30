Kinross teen designs cycling jersey for local club

A Kinross teenager will see his winning design come to life in next year’s Sportive Kinross cycling event.

When Kinross Cycling Club needed a new design for its annual Sportive cycling jersey, they once again decided to call on the expertise of Kinross High School students.

The club set a project to the Higher Graphic students to come up with a jersey that was iconic, reflected the event and the area, and would be suitable for both sexes.

The students took on the challenge with great enthusiasm and presented the club with 12 different designs to choose from.

After much deliberation, fifth year student Daniel Kenny’s design was chosen as the winner.

The design used the Kinross community purple colour, with retro styling on the back and and prominently featured the Sportive’s support for CHAS, as well as their sponsors Synergy Cycles of Auchterarder, and Western Toyota of Perth.

Stuart McDonald, Design Technology teacher, said: “This has been a fantastic opportunity for our students to work alongside a real client, putting forward a range of solutions that would meet the design brief within the set deadlines.

“The students demonstrated genuine excitement to be working on a live project and applied themselves in a professional manner.

“We were delighted to hear that the chosen design by Daniel would be taken forward as the event jersey for 2019. Daniel was extremely gracious when he heard that his design was chosen and we are proud of how he has conducted himself throughout the process. For the rest of the class it has been an invaluable experience and I would like to thank Kinross Sportive for giving us the opportunity to collaborate on such an exciting project.”

Sportive Kinross event organiser, Jeff Wall, added: “We were really blown away by the quality of the work the students produced and I’m sure the jersey will be a best seller. The club would like to thank Daniel and his fellow students for their hard work.”