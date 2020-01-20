Kirkcaldy car dealership to reveal new version of popular model

A Kirkcaldy car retailer will be unveiling one of the most hotly-anticipated new cars on the market this week.

Peter Vardy Vauxhall will be hosting a celebration launch for the all-new fifth generation Corsa at its dealership in Mitchelston Industrial Estate on Tuesday, January 21.

From 9am to 8pm, visitors can enjoy food, drinks and music, and be one of the first to test drive the brand new Corsa. Customers on the day will also be entitled to exclusive discounts on a purchase.

For motorists looking to upgrade their current vehicle, the all-new Corsa features a range of high-efficiency petrol and diesel powertrains.

Not only that, the latest Vauxhall Corsa boasts reduced fuel consumption, flexibility and refinement as key characteristics of all powertrain options, with the new Corsa offering less CO2 emissions versus the outgoing model.

On top of fantastic fuel consumption, the all-new Corsa has achieved a significant weight loss, with the new model weighing in from just 980kg. Thanks to its lightweight design, it weighs up to 108kg less than the outgoing model, so benefits from improved performance handling and increased efficiency.

For enhanced safety, the new Corsa features advanced driver assistance systems as standard, such as Lane Departure warning with Lane Keep Assist (for the first time on the Corsa), Speed Sign Recognition and Automatic Emergency City Braking.

Sporting a range of new infotainment systems, the fifth-generation Corsa offers relaxed driving and ultimate connectivity for motorists. The Multimedia Radio and Multimedia Navi both feature a 7.0-inch colour touchscreen, while the top-of-the-range Multimedia Navi Pro includes a HD 10.0-inch colour touchscreen. Angled slightly toward the driver, each system is perfectly positioned and clearly displayed in the instrument panel. The multimedia systems are compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and feature control via integrated voice recognition.

Mark Gunn, managing partner at Peter Vardy Vauxhall Kirkcaldy, said: “We strive to be able to provide customers in Fife with the very best motors the Vauxhall range has to offer, and the new Corsa is no exception. The fifth-generation model offers high levels of safety, comfort and driving dynamics, without compromising on the ‘fun-to-drive’ qualities expected of the Vauxhall brand.

“If you’re interested in taking the new Corsa out for a test drive, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with the team here at Peter Vardy Vauxhall Kirkcaldy.”

In addition to the launch of the high-efficiency petrol and diesel models of the new Corsa, an all-electric Corsa-e, the first-ever electric Corsa with a 209 mile range, is set to arrive at the Kirkcaldy showroom this year.

More details can be found here: Peter Vardy Vauxhall Kirkcaldy