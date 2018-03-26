Kirkcaldy celebrates 55 year twinning success with Ingolstadt

Kirkcaldy’s Ingolstadt twinning link is celebrating its 55th year this year.

The original agreement was signed by the respective Provosts on September 2, 1962.

And since then has gone on to forge strong bonds between the towns involving youth organisations.

The many groups have included Kirkcaldy YMCA, secondary schools, music groups such as Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band, sports groups, Neebors of Geordie Munro, Fife College, artists in residence, youth exchange, Rotary Club of Kirkcaldy and many other friendships between the citizens.

One of the new opportunities developed in the Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association’s anniversary year is a student work placement exchange programme.

The group has secured workplace opportunities in Fife Council, Fife Cultural Trust, Kirkcaldy YMCA and Fife Community Interpreting Service for six students.

The placements were led by teacher Veronika Spreng from the Fachoberschule (Technical College) over a two week period which ends tomorrow (Friday).

One of the main aims of the programme is to provide a lifelong learning and development experience for the students which, as well as exchanging information, also brings about a greater understanding of the culture, language, customs, habits and daily life of the communities involved.

Beyond the workplace, students and teacher have taken part in a Scottish Parliament visit hosted by David Torrance MSP and Robert Main, chairman of Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association, and attended a meeting of Kirkcaldy area committee, to find out more about life in the town.

Visits have also been organised by the Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association for a Fife coastal tour and trips to Edinburgh and Pitlochry.

Robert Main, chairman, said: “Given the immeasurable success of the trip, discussions are ongoing for us to make this an annual event, with a similar reciprocal exchange of students from Kirkcaldy to Ingolstadt starting next year.

“At the same time, we are actively bringing tgether the ever popular original biennial traditional Ingolstadt Hernbrau Beer and Music Community Festival to Kirkcaldy Town Square from August 30 to September 2 this year.

“Although there is a distance of 1356km between Kirkcaldy and Ingolstadt there are no barriers to the success of the twinning link.”