Kirkcaldy couple bowled over by 50 years of marriage

A Kirkcaldy couple who met in a town bowling alley have been celebrating 50 years of marriage.

Angela and Charles McDonald toasted their golden wedding anniversary on December 14.

They marked the milestone by enjoying a meal with the family.

Angela (70), who is from Nicol Street originally, and Charles (74), who is from the Links area of the town, met in the bowling alley, which used to be based in the Arcade in Kirkcaldy, when they were teenagers.

At the time Charles worked in the Nairn’s factory in the warehouse while Angela worked in the social work department with Fife Council.

The couple tied the knot at Templehall Parish Church on December 14, 1968 and stayed in the town where they have lived ever since.

Angela and Charles have one son, Gary (47).

The couple worked in a number of places in Kirkcaldy over the years until they both retired in their 60s.

When asked what the secret is to a long and happy marriage Angela and Charles said it was tolerance and getting used to each other’s temperament.