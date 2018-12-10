Kirkcaldy couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

A Kirkcaldy couple have celebrated their Platinum wedding anniversary.

Tom and Mary Gillespie married on November 27, 1948 in Law Studio in Mid Street Kirkcaldy Community Hall.

Mary was born in Dysart in 1929 and Tom was born in McKenzie Street, Kirkcaldy in 1927 – he will celebrate his 91st birthday on December 23.

As part of the Black Watch, Tom stayed in Greece for three years and he was on home leave when he met Mary in 1946 at The Burma Ballroom.

With rationing in force at the time, Mary borrowed her wedding dress from her next-door neighbour.

The couple went on to have two children, Betty in 1949 and Ian in 1952 and are now proud great-grandparents to Adam, Hannah and Sarah.

Prior to retiring, Mary worked as an office manager at BHS before she retired in 1986.

Tom worked for Barry Ostlere and Shepherd and in later years, he was a self-employed credit sales man.

The couple enjoyed ballroom dancing, bowls and holidays in Jersey, as well as visiting Blackpool and York.

Tom was also a keen golf and snooker player whilst Mary took part in knitting and bingo.

Mary said the secret to a long marriage was: “A lot of give and take – I can’t believe it’s been 70 years!”

Tom is a resident at HC-One’s Chapel Level Care Home in Kirkcaldy, where he shared the anniversary celebrations with Mary and family and friends.

Sarah Fowler, home manager said: “It was so lovely to be a part of Tom and Mary’s celebrations.”