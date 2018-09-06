Kirkcaldy couple celebrate a milestone anniversary

Dave and Daisy Nicholson from Kirkcaldy are celebrating their Diamond Wedding today (Thursday).

The loving couple, who live at 76 Strathkinnes Road, met in the town’s Burma Dance Hall in 1955 and have been in step ever since.

At the time Daisy worked as a hairdresser and Dave was doing his National Service.

After courting for several years they were married in the Old Kirk on September 6, 1958 and set up home in Kirkcaldy where they were for some years before moving to Glenrothes then back to the Lang Toun where they have lived for over 50 years.

Daisy later worked with the Associated Electrical Industies and GEC in Glenrothes, while Dave was a domestic engineer with Hotpoint and before retiring he ran a small business in the Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy called Spares & Repairs, where he mended washing machines, tumble dryers, and vacuum cleaners.

The couple, who are both 81, have three children, Martin (59) married to Fiona, Joyce (57) married to Donald, and Ruth married to Stuart.

They also have five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Daisy is still very active and enjoys knitting, and keeps fit by doing line dancing and country dancing twice a week!

In his younger years Dave enjoyed obedience training with his dogs, rife shooting, golf and latterly bowls, although he hasn’t played since he started to suffer from dementia several years ago.

Over the years the couple have enjoyed many caravan holidays with friends and family, which they both loved, and they toured all Scotland with their caravan.

They also loved to travel and had a timeshare in Lanzarote for few years.

To mark their 60 years of marriage they had a celebration lunch with immediate family and close friends Saturday at the Duchess restaurant in Kirkcaldy.

And they say their secret to happy marriage is just looking after one another.