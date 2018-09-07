Kirkcaldy dad saddles up for challenge

A dad-of-two from Kirkcaldy is saddling up for a London to Brighton charity ride to raise funds for his children’s school.

Jean-Christophe Cronin (48), who took up amateur cycling just three years ago, will take on the 54 mile-long challenge on September 15, starting at Clapham Common.

All funds raised from his online gofundme appeal will be donated to Kirkcaldy West Primary School.

Jean-Christophe said he is looking forward to the challenge as he will be raising money for a very worthy cause.

He said: “I’ve completed quite a few sportives this year but I’ve never cycled to raise money – until now.

“This event will be the last of the season for me, so I’ve decided to use up what energy I have left for reasons other than to avert a mid-life crisis.

“I can’t think of a better cause than raising funds for the school. Who knows? If this goes well I might even be able to persuade the headteacher Mr Ewan Trousdale to accompany me next year!”

The fund, which was launched just a few days ago, is sitting at £210 and Jean-Christophe is aiming to reach a minimum £250 target.

He added: “If anybody can support me and help me reach the target, the school staff and I would be really grateful – and I’ll be sure to let everyone know how I get on!”

To support Jean-Christophe in his cycling challenge and make a donation visit: www.gofundme.com/london-to-brighton-sep-16.