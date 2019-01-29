Kirkcaldy distillery gets licence for online boost

A distillery in Kirkcaldy has been granted a licence to offer online sales.

Lundin Distilling, an independent gin brewer, was granted permission to sell gin directly to customers.

Previously it sold to traders and at farmers markets.

At the licensing board, a representative for the distillery said: “We’re looking to expand to be able to offer phone and web sales.

“The website already has an age check before you can enter it. All sales must be with a credit card, which in general are not offered to under 18s.”

She added: “When the package is out for delivery, it won’t be left with persons under 18.

“We will only use couriers who have had training on how to deliver alcohol. The company hopes to expand to secure the businesses financial viability.”

The company was unanimously granted a licence.