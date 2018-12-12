Kirkcaldy drama group delighted by response to first production

Linton Lane Centre’s new drama group last week presented its first production written by, and starring, local people.

The hard-hitting play, called ‘Behind Closed Doors’ played to an audience of over 100 people from the Templehall area and further afield last Friday and was hailed a success by organisers, perfomers and audience.

Its success prompted the group to stage another performance on Monday when it also went down very well with the audience.

The brand new new piece focuses on the lives and issues affecting people in Templehall and their search for love and acceptance.

Written and developed in the community with the support of Grassmarket Projects Drama Residency @ Linton Lane, the play was the culmination of many weeks of preparation and many soul-searching explorations of individual and societal issues and problems.

Grassmarket Projects has been working with the local community at Linton Lane after the centre’s manager, Mandy Henderson, saw one of its plays at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and was so impressed that she and local councillor Judy Hamilton raised funds to bring the production to Kirkcaldy.

They then sought further funding sources to enable Grassmarket Projects to carry out the residency programme at the centre, which began in March.

The centre is now hoping to secure funding to carry out more work with the Grassmarket Projects in the future.

Mandy said: “The people taking part are really enjoying working with Jeremy Weller and Mark Tratnor from the theatre company and it is giving them the chance to explore things that affect them and express their thoughts through drama.”

There’s more onstage action at the centre next week when the Kingdom Theatre Company presents the Kelty Clippie singalong at 1pm on Wednesday.

The 2018 Edinburgh Fringe comedy hit is showing in the specially-adapted version, with original songs before the full extended show plays Dunfermline’s Carnegie Hall in March 2019 before returning to the Fringe in August.

The company is keen to let as many local people as possible see the show, and residents from care homes will be in the audience for what promises to be a nostalgic afternoon.

Tickets cost £2 and include aftershow mince pies and hot drinks. They can be booked by calling the centre on 01592 643816.