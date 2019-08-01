Kirkcaldy father and son ready for town’s big race

A Kirkcaldy father and son who have completed 150 parkruns between them are looking forward to the next challenge - the town’s first long distance race in 30 years!

Craig and Ben MacDonald have signed up for Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon on Sunday, August 25.

Craig and Ben have completed 150 parkruns in Kirkcaldy between them. Pic: George Mcluskie.

Craig (46) played rugby at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club for 13 years before retiring and started running to get fit again.

The architectural technician began going to Beveridge Park on a Saturday morning to take part in the weekly 5k park run and he was soon joined by his son Ben (17).

Both enjoy attending the free event and both have achieved significant milestones - at the start of June, Craig had completed 100 parkruns and Ben had done 50!

Craig said: “We have been doing the 5k Kirkcaldy parkruns every week and we have also done 10k events including the Glenrothes 10k in 2018 and 2019, Aberdour Donkey Brae in 2018 and 2019, Perth 10k in 2018 and Pitlochry 10k in 2018.

“But we thought we would sign up for the Kirkcaldy Half Marathon because we like a wee challenge. It is good the event is happening in the town too!”

In preparation for the event, Craig and Ben, who is going into his sixth year at Balwearie High after the school holidays, have been training with Kirkcaldy Wizards, a Fife Athletic Club adults’ running group which is open to all levels twice a week.

Ben said: “We have been doing sprint training, hill training and it has been great because they really push you at every session. There are good people there too.”

But will they be doing any other 10k runs soon?

Craig said: “No more races before the half marathon - we are trying to save our legs!”