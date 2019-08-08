Kirkcaldy flourishes for national judges

Kirkcaldy was blooming when judges from Britain’s nationwide gardening competition visited the town recently.

Members of Growing Kirkcaldy, Fife Provost Jim Leishman and local councillors attended special presentations to show the judges, Bill Ronald and James Cordingley, from Britain In Bloom all the work that has been going on in the town.

Growing Kirkcaldy is one of just three Fife groups chosen to represent Scotland in the prestigious Britain in Bloom finals this year.

The presentations took place last Friday and saw a welcome given at the Town House before the judges had a look at the EATS bed, which has been worked on by the Adult Basic Learning Group.

They then headed on to the Memorial Gardens, the train station, Bennochy Bridge, Ravenscraig Walled Garden, the Esplanade, Volunteers’ Green, the High Street, Nicol Street and Beveridge Park, before visiting other venues across the town.

Judith Kerr, secretary of Growing Kirkcaldy, said: “The work done by the Parks and Open Spaces team last week made all the difference.

“We have to go to London on October 25 to get the results but really we will be starting to plan planting for next year and which areas of the town we can improve in the next couple of weeks.

“It is amazing what can be achieved when we all work together. There is so much that is really great about our town let’s focus on how we move forward not what we have lost.”

Alice Soper, chairman of Growing Kirkcaldy, said: “I know the judges were impressed by the dedication and involvement of so many people across the town to make everything look good. We look forward to continuing our existing projects and as ever welcome any support we can get - volunteers always welcome!”