Kirkcaldy group raises cash for Fife autism support service

The Soroptimist International of Kirkcaldy group has raised over £800 for Autism Rocks Fife.

At their most recent meeting, president Heather welcomed two representatives from Autism Rocks Fife, and handed over a cheque to Lisa Quinn for £850.

Lisa thanked the ladies for their generosity and said that the money would go towards materials for arts and crafts and possibly also a ‘pool party’ as the previous one had been so successful.

She also pointed out that Autism Rocks Fife is now supporting 1500 families in Fife.

If you would like more information about Soroptimist International or the Kirkcaldy Club, please visit their Facebook page {http:\\www.facebook.com/sikirkcaldy|here|click}.