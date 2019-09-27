Kirkcaldy group taps into Bake-off for new classes

Fifers who have been inspired by the Great British Bake-Off can look forward to a new series of classes.

Greener Kirkcaldy’s Lang Spoon community kitchen is going to teach people how to bake.

It starts with a kids club on Wednesday, October 9 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm where they will be making apple crumple and pumpkin muffins.

There is a dough masterclass for breadmakers on Saturday, October 12, from 10:00am to 3:00 pm.

And there’s also a festive baking session on Saturday November 23 where a tasty stollen and mince pies will be on the menu. It also runs from 10:00 am until 3:00pm

Booking is required for all courses, and concessions available.

Details HERE www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/events.

Further information by email to info@greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk or call (01592) 858458.