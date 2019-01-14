Kirkcaldy honours Jocky Wilson 30 years after his second world title victory

Kirkcaldy is to set finally honour Jocky Wilson – 30 years after he claimed his second world darts title.

The legend of the oche will have a VIP tournament in his honour at the Adam Smith Theatre in June, and organisers are expecting a huge turnout.

Launching Celebrating Jocky Wilson are Bill Harvey (Kirkcaldy4All), Alistair Cameron, and Councillor Neil Crooks (Pic: George McLuskie)

Jocky was one of the stars of the sport when television coverage took it into millions of homes across the UK in the 1980s.

He remains revered among darts players of today – a genuine legend and character.

You might also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy man buys 22-year old Mars Bar

Fife’s potholes among worst in UK

Derby Day: Six great Raith Rovers-Dunfermline Athletic matches

But Kirkcaldy has been slow to honour him, something that will be put right with “Celebrating Jocky Wilson” which will bring former world champ and fellow Scot, Gary Anderson, to town on Sunday, June 16 for a special event.

His appearance will be the pinnacle of a new competition involving darts players across Fife.

They will play in a series of qualifying games for the right to take to the stage of the Adam Smith Theatre and go head to head with the champion who was also a huge fan of Jocky.

Stuart Grubb, of Fife Darts Association, said: “We were delighted to get involved.

“Jocky remains a huge hero to every darts part who steps on to the oche in Scotland.

“Everywhere you go, people still talk about him, and share great stories.

“It is fantastic that he is being honoured in Kirkcaldy and darts players have the chance of a lifetime to take on Gary.”

Celebrating Jocky Wilson forms part of a unique double header which is expected to bring huge numbers of darts fans to town.

On Saturday, June 15, the Gunner Club will host some of the sport’s biggest names – Gary will be joined in stage by fellow champs, Martin Adams, Steve Beaton and Waynde Mardle.

And both events are expected to sell-out.

Councillor Alistair Cameron, who has been working to pull together the celebration, said: “There are many reasons why the town hasn’t really paid fitting tribute to Jocky over the years.

“With darts going through a resurgence, and with the 30th anniversary of his second world championship success in 2019, it seemed the right time to do this.

“His name still crops up regularly among darts players, so it is time to celebrate a great world champion.”

Bill Harvey, manager of Kirkcaldy4All, is one of many people who knew Jocky – they worked together as labourers on houses in the then new developments of Redcraigs and Blackcraigs area of Kirkcaldy.

“It is fantastic to see our famous sons recognised.,” he said,. “These events bring people into town, and celebrate our history and the people who have achieved great success.”

Councillor Neil Crooks, chairman of Kirkcaldy area committee, added: ”There will be lots of old darts players across the town who will be delighted to see this event happen.

Tickets for Celebrating Jocky Wilson go on sale on Friday, priced at £25 with VIP at £50 which includes exclusive time with Garry Anderson.

More details from the box office at www.onfife.com