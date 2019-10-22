Kirkcaldy is cheapest place in UK for renters to buy contents insurance

Kirkcaldy is the cheapest place in the whole of the UK for tenants to insure their contents.

According to new findings from the UK’s leading price comparison website MoneySuperMarket renters in Kirkcaldy pay an average of £53, compared to a UK average of £63.

The research, which analysed tenants’ insurance enquiries from the first six months of 2019, found that Scotland had the five cheapest places for contents insurance, with Galashiels, Dundee, Inverness and Paisley following Kirkcaldy in the list.

By contrast, insuring contents within West London will cost renters £101 for the year – more than anywhere else in the UK and 91% higher than the cheapest locations.

In fact, London dominates the list of costliest places for renters insuring their belongings, with the top 11 spots all being postcodes from within the capital.

Elsewhere in the country, Slough (£74), Manchester (£71) and Dartford (£68) have the highest premiums outside the capital.

Helen Chambers, head of home insurance at MoneySuperMarket said: “It’s up to the tenant to insure contents kept in the property and it’s a form of protection that can be invaluable when it comes to replacing essential items in your home.

“Generally, you would not need to worry about buildings insurance, as this is the responsibility of the landlord, although it’s worth checking this is included in your contract to be sure.

“Contents insurance is a much cheaper option than getting individual policies for items in your home, such as laptops, jewellery and bicycles. Plus, if you also opt for out-of-home cover, then your belongings will be protected when out and about, as well as on holiday. Be sure to shop around for the best deal with the correct level of cover before taking out your insurance.”

Top 10 cheapest places for contents insurance:

Kirkcaldy - £53.26

Galashiels - £53.80

Dundee - £54.16

Inverness - £54.36

Paisley - £54.53

Newcastle - £54.53

Sunderland - £54.54

Durham - £54.95

Truro - £55.01

Stoke-on-Trent - £55.34

Top 10 most expensive places for contents insurance:

West London - £101.06

North West London - £99.68

South West London - £95.93

North London - £95.49

East London - £92.45

South East London - £85.27

Harrow - £83.62

Ilford and Barking - £80.99

Twickenham - £79.52

Southall and Uxbridge - £77.25