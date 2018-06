Kirkcaldy Lions Club are celebrating after one of their members was given special recognition.

George MacDonald, club president, has been presented with a Melvin Jones Fellowship award for long service.

George has been a member of the club for 21 years, and president for the past nine.

The Lions Club are a global organisation which raise funds for charitable causes.

One of the club’s biggest fundraising events in the Kirkcaldy area is Santa’s sleigh ride.