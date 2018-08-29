Kirkcaldy man training for 14th Great North Run

When Graeme Wilson takes to the start line in the Great North Run on September 9 it will be for the 14th time.

After taking up running in his 50s when daughter Eleanor was training at Pitreavie, he says it is the fresh air and the freedom of the road which keep him coming back for more.

He started taking part in local runs and since then has run 25 half marathons and many 10 mile, 10K and 5K runs around the country.

Half marathons are his strength, and is best time was 1 hour 50 minutes, although he says he now takes things a little slower.

Over the years he has raised over £7000 for charities including Fife Action on Autism and various Fife youth music activities.

This year he is raising money for Fife Festival of Music, a cause close to his heart as he has been its chairman for 25 years!

He and wife Ella are also actively involved in the Langtoun Singers, Bennochy Community Choir and Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society, which leaves him little time for other hobbies, although he tries to run at least several times a week as well as fitting in time in the gym.

Graeme, a former music teacher and music services manager with Fife Council, said: “There’s a great air of excitement for all runners on the day with thousands milling around the centre of Newcastle. The start lines take over several miles of motorway and it’s a unique experience.”

Graeme is more than halfway to his £1000 target and anyone who would like to donate can go to: wonderful.org and click on Graeme running 13.1 miles.