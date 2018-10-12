Kirkcaldy neighbours celebrate lottery win

Six neighbours in Kirkcaldy have enjoyed a lottery win.

They were among the winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery announced this week, each picking up a cheque for £1000. for every ticket they play with.

They all live in Craigmount which was part of the winning KY2 6NZ postcode

Judie McCourt, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador sent her congratulations and said: “What could be better than waking up to the news you’ve won a £1,000 – well done to all our players in Kirkcaldy! I’m over the moon for them and hope they enjoy treating themselves with the windfall.”