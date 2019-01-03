Kirkcaldy optician holds fundraiser for Guide Dogs Scotland

An optician on Kirkcaldy High Street held a fundraising day in aid of Guide Dogs Scotland and raised £340.

The team at Specsavers Kirkcaldy held a bake sale and a raffle with all proceeds going to the charity, and customers and staff received a visit from guide dog Eddie and his owner, who helped raise awareness and drum up some more donations.

Representatives from Guide Dogs Scotland were also on hand to talk about the work the charity carries out.

Kathryn Thompson, store director at Specsavers Kirkcaldy, said: “We have been proud supporters of Guide Dogs Scotland for years and it was great to once again raise a good sum for the charity.”

It costs just under £55,000 to train and support a guide dog partnership. Money raised for the charity not only helps to train future guide dogs, but also allows staff to work closely with the new owners and provide them with all the essential items they will need.