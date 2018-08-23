Kirkcaldy panto auditions take place this week

Talented local children are being sought for coveted roles as part of the Junior Chorus for this year’s family pantomime at the Adam Smith Theatre.

Auditions are taking place at the theatre tomorrow (Friday) for youngsters to be part of Beauty and the Beast this Christmas.

The auditions are open to boys and girls aged 9-16 in school years P5-S5 at the time of the production. Steve Boden, managing director of Image Theatre (who produce the show in association with Fife Cultural Trust) said they were really looking forward to holding the open auditions as it is an opportunity to have local youngsters be part of the show.

But he said it would be difficult to make the selection as there will be a lot of talent to choose from.

Details are available at the Imagine Theatre website.