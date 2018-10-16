Kirkcaldy police officer to take on Arctic Circle for Maggie’s Fife

A Fife officer is braving the extreme conditions of the Arctic Circle to raise money for a cancer charity which supported him through bereavement.

Sergeant Donald Sutherland is aiming to raise £4000 for Maggie’s Centre at Victoria Hospital.

Maggie’s provides emotional, practical and social support for people with cancer and their loved ones.

The 58-year-old, who lives in Kirkcaldy, has served the communities of Fife for over 25 years and currently works in response policing, covering Cowdenbeath and South West Fife.

Don lost his 54-year-old sister Fiona to pancreatic cancer in March 2011. His wife Valerie, aged 48, tragically died just ten months later in January 2012 of cervical cancer.

Don said: “To say I was devastated would be an understatement. I was lost. In 2014, I discovered Maggie’s Centre. I wandered in one day with no understanding of what or who they were.

“But the staff listened patiently to my tale of woe and, over time, helped me to come to terms with what happened and why I felt the way I did.

“With greater understanding came the strength to move forward with my life in a positive and constructive way.

“I will always be grateful to Maggie’s for their support when I needed it most.”

Between February 8-13 2019, Don will be part of a small team of people taking part in a three day trek into the Arctic Circle in temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees.

Don continued: “Each centre costs, on average, £2,400 a day to run and the charity relies solely on public donations.

“Without the selflessness and generosity of Fifers, Maggie’s couldn’t provide these vital services.

“As a person who has benefitted from their kindness and expertise, it’s my privilege to try and contribute in some way, so that they can continue to help other people like me.”

To sponsor Don on his trek, you can visit his fundraising page