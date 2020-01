The prestigious and exceptionally well presented first floor 'B' listed apartment within Braehead House, features a spacious lounge, modern open plan kitchen/diner, 3 double bedrooms (master en-suite) and family bathroom. The property also boasts leisure facilities comprising swimming pool, sauna, gym and games room, and has underground allocated parking for one car, and ample visitor parking. On the market with First for Homes for offers over £249,995, more details can be found HERE

Braehead House, Kirkcaldy. other Buy a Photo

Braehead House, Kirkcaldy. other Buy a Photo

Braehead House, Kirkcaldy. other Buy a Photo

Braehead House, Kirkcaldy. other Buy a Photo

View more