Kirkcaldy pub’s gold standard toilets win acclaim

A Kirkcaldy pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2019.

The Robert Nairn in Kirk Wynd – better known locally as ‘Spoons – has been given a gold rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Michelle McCrabbe, manager, said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Mike Bone, Loo of the Year Awards managing director, said: “The toilets at The Robert Nairn have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub richly deserves its gold award.”