Kirkcaldy’s Makers Market hailed a success

Traders at Kirkcaldy’s Olympia Arcade are on track to rejuvenate the area with another successful Makers Market last weekend.

The monthly event is host to a number of different stalls that sell a range of products from arts and crafts to handmade clothing.

Makers Market sign.

The market is the brainchild of John Murdoch-Paul, owner of 4eyedimensions in the arcade. He said: “The market has went really well today, we have 11 stalls set up in the arcade.

“The weather has been good as well, it’s great when we look at the forecast and it is telling us that it’s not going to rain because Kirkcaldy arcade is the only roofed arcade in Scotland that you need an umbrella inside when it rains.

You may also be interested in:

Two new drive thru restaurants planned for Fife town

Kim Russel.

Fife singer to perform at Murrayfield

Generous donation in memory of Kirkcaldy youngster Megan

“This is the reason that we are holding the Makers Market; it’s to regenerate the arcade and to try and fix it.

“Anything that we can do to try and fix the area benefits everybody.”

Angela Murray.

John is passionate about Kirkcaldy and the community that he lives in.

He said: “To me it doesn’t matter where you are from, your community is your community, if you live, breathe and work there you should try to support everyone around you as best as possible.”

Kim Russell from Kirkcaldy was selling Scentsy products at her stall in the arcade, she said: “I only found out about the market yesterday, it has been great, I will definitely be coming to the next one.”

Angela Murray from Zodiac Jewellery also had a stall in the arcade, she said: “I have been coming to the Makers Market since it started.

“It is a great idea, it’s local and good fun, you really get to interact with the community.

“Since the High Street has been so quiet it is nice to know that the smaller independent businesses are gathering together.”