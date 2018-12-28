Kirkcaldy theatre ghost hunt is a sell-out

A chance to spend a night as a makeshift Ghostbuster has proved a ‘spooktacular’ success.

All tickets were immediately snapped up to Scottish Paranormal Investigations’ (SPI) night in the Kings Theatre on Kirkcaldy High Street on Saturday, February 2.

The Kings’ entertainments manager Stephen Barbour was a founder member of the team that has hunted for paranormal activity all across Scotland since forming in 2002.

He says the demand for tickets was so high that the team will be putting on a second night.

“It’s the first public event that SPI has held and we had over 9000 people interested in coming along,” he said.

“So we will be putting on another night towards the end of March.”

The events will to help fund both SPI and the Kings Theatre project jointly and Stephen said interested locals should keep an eye on the group’s Facebook pages for details of the second investigation in March.

“It’s an unusual way for people to have a look around the Kings!” he said.