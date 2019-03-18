Kirkcaldy woman celebrates a milestone birthday

A Kirkcaldy woman was joined by family and friends as she celebrated her 105th birthday recently.

Betty Craig was born on March 12, 1914 in St. Andrews where she grew up and attended West and East Infant Primary School then went on to The Burgh and finally The Madras.

Betty left school at 14 years worked in Fletchers Haberdashery Shop and at 18 years Betty went on to do her nursing training in The Memorial Hospital in St. Andrews, after her training Betty worked in the Fever Hospital in Kirkcaldy and it was there that she met her husband Bert.

They married at the Station Hotel in St. Andrews in 1939 and spent their honeymoon in Montrose.

They set up house in Harcourt Road, Kirkcaldy for 15 years and then moved to brand new house in St. Kilda Crescent where Betty stayed for 62 years before going into the Raith Manor care home where she has been for nearly three years.

The couple then had two daughters Mary and Margaret and Betty can now boast an extended family of six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Following retirement, Betty spent a lot of time with the Salvation Army and St. John’s Church (which is now Bennochy Church), she also loves to play dominoes with her family and wins most games.

Betty enjoyed a party to mark her 105th birthday in Raith Manor with her family and also a party with the residence where a singer sang on her birthday.

Her daughter Margaret said she also received two special cakes and a lovely buffet from Raith Manor. Margaret added that both parties could not have been more perfect.