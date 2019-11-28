Kirkclady pub completes refurbishment

A Kirkcaldy pub has re-opened following a major refurbishment.

The Exchequer got a new look as part of a £180,000 investment.

The High Street bar has new booths, with individual TV screens – which can be reserved – new artwork, bric-a-brac and a garden area.

Dave Beveridge, general manager, said: “This exciting investment has totally transformed the look and feel of our pub, and we are excited to unveil it to the people of Kirkcaldy.

“ Whether it’s a daytime pint to watch the sport or coming to enjoy a family Sunday roast, The Exchequer will be a warm and inviting pub that everyone can enjoy.”

The pub has revamped its drinks selection, and is launching a series of events, including live music and quiz night sin the run up to Christmas.

The refurbishment comes as news emerges of a planniong application to open a pub in the building currently poccupied by Burton and Dorothy Perkins, just a few yards along the road.