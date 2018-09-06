Ladybank woman Jenny braves the shave for mum

Jenny Thomson knew she wanted to do something as a thank you for two charities who had provided immense help to the family in their time of need.

And so last week Jenny sat herself down in front of a crowd of wellwishers in the Kingdom Shopping Centre to have her head shaved in aid of Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jenny was honouring her mum Betty

Jenny’s mum, Betty Wands, famously known on Kingdom FM as ‘Betty fae Pitlethie’ sadly died in 2014 from cancer.

Jenny said: “It was a terrible time for all the family, but we had to be strong for mum.

“When she came home for the last time, we were so lucky that Marie Curie were piloting their overnight care service.”

She continued: “I knew that one day I would do something to repay the care, kindness and support they provided to us all in those last two dark weeks.”

Jenny decided she would take up the challenge of a national campaign– ‘Brave the Shave’ and use this as an opportunity to raise funds for both charities.

So far she has raised around £300 with more money still to come in from her Facebook page pledges and sponsor sheets.

Jenny added: “I would like to thanks everyone who supported me in this challenge.

If you’d like to donate, visit her fundraising page here.