Landmark doocot in Fife wins restoration funding

Crail doocot is to receive a further £6000 in funding for restoration from Fife Council.

The work was approved in October 2017, at a total cost of £136,000, of which the council was providing £10,000.

Further funding was approved from Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, Crail Preservation Society and other sources.

The plan was to remove the concrete render, which covered the structures in the 1960s and replace with a natural seal.

Crail Preservation Society said it wanted the doocot to become part of a heritage trail. It is currently only open to the public on doors open days.

While creating disabled access to the structure, the architect discovered that the ground was solid stone, meaning that plans to create hedging to protect the path needed to be changed to a stone wall.

This has raised the total cost of the project to £148,000.

Funding applications were also made to Heritage Environment Scotland and the Crail Preservation Society.

The group hope that the structure will be an important source of tourism to the area, along with the kirk, town hall and harbour.

Emma Oneill , Local Democracy Reporting Service