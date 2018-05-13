Las Vegas trip for Cupar poker player

A Cupar poker player is heading to Las Vegas later this month in a bid to be crowned the UK Pub Poker Champion.

Steven Smart, of the Westport Tavern on Bonnygate Road, has qualified for the VEGAS100.

Qualifiers have taken place at various live events across the UK. Steven is one of 100 people who have qualified for the tournament, and will have the chance to win a slice of the £25,000 prize pool.

Included in the winner’s prize is a £5,000 sponsorship deal for the year ahead. One player will also receive the title of Player of Year during the visit to Las Vegas.

Martin Green, managing director of Redtooth Poker, said: “We are delighted to finally secure our 100 players for the trip to Las Vegas.

“All have done remarkably well to reach this stage, progressing through from their local pubs to numerous regional and national tournaments.

“These are the best pub poker players in the UK so they fully deserve this once in a lifetime trip to America.

“This year we are celebrating 12 years of the Redtooth Poker league, we continue to grow from strength to strength and have become the event for poker players to take part in. You never know, we may unearth the next UK poker star to hit the professional stage in the future.”

The 2017 VEGAS100 winner Patrick Buchanan will be travelling to Las Vegas to defend his title. Patrick has taken part in multiple events around the country this year at Grosvenor Casinos as part of his sponsorship prize.