Last chance to nominate a local hero in Fife

Time is running out to nominate your top Fifers for an award.

The deadline for all nominations for the 2018 Kingdom FM Local hero awards is April 30.

There are 13 categories which cover everything from sport to the arts, and they honour Fifers and groups who have made a significant contribution to the region - or gone the extra mile to help.

This year’s event - the 11th annual awards - has the Fife Free Press Group as its media partners.

All the winners will be revealed at a gala dinner at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on August 31.

Over the last 11 years, Kingdom FM Local Hero Awards have received tens of thousands of nominations.

Some 420 Fifers have been shortlisted and celebrated for their selfless work in our schools, workplaces, communities and homes.

And the winners have come from towns and villages across the Kingdom.

Now you have just a few days left to add more names to those glittering rolls of honour.

The door is open for YOU to nominate the people who will receive this year’s awards.

The organisers are Blair Crofts, Kingdom FM’s managing director, said: “We look forward to seeing who will make this year’s shortlist.

‘‘I’m always hugely impressed by the quality of nominations and I’m proud that Kingdom FM is able to celebrate those people who really put Fife on the map.”

The awards are proudly supported by MPH Home, Gym Sixty-Four, Pentland Landrover Cupar, ESPC, Forth Ports Scotland, and Owen Buchanan Builders and Skips.

The 13 categories are:

Child of Achievement (sponsored by Skene Group Construction Services)

Provost’s Award (sponsored by Fife Council)

Sports Person of the Year (sponsored by Farmer Autocare)

Fundraiser of the Year (sponsored by Consider IT)

Mary Leishman Award (sponsored by the Mary Leishman Foundation)

Best School (sponsored by AH Fireplace Installations)

New Business Start-Up (sponsored by Business Gateway)

Carer of the year (sponsored by Abbotsford Care)

Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Cadham Pharmacy)

Best Community Group (sponsored by Diageo)

Green Initiative (sponsored by University of St Andrews)

Unsung Hero (sponsored by Blue Star, St Andrews)

Home Grown Talent (sponsored by Fife College)

To nominate, go HERE {http://www.kingdomfm.co.uk|KingdomFM|Click here to visit website}

