Latest average house price in Fife revealed

House prices remained steady in Fife in November, new figures show.

The lack of movement maintains the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 0.6 per cent annual growth .

The average Fife house price in November was £136,372, Land Registry figures show.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Scotland, where prices increased 0.4 per cent , and Fife underperformed compared to the 0.4 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Fife rose by £820 – putting the area 28th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in the Shetland Islands, where properties increased on average by 14.6 per cent, to £153,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Aberdeen dropped 6.4 per cent in value, giving an average price of £145,000.

Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Fife in November – they increased 0.3 per cent, to £142,550 on average.

Over the last year, prices rose by 1.4 per cent.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.2 per cent monthly; up 0.1% annually; £243,545 average

Terraced: down 0.3 per cent monthly; up 0.9 per cent annually; £110,932 average

Flats: down 0.3 per cent monthly; up 0.2 per cent annually; £86,346 average

First-time buyers spent an average of £ 110,050 on their property – £840 more than a year ago, and £16,090 more than in November 2014.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £160,720 on average in November – 46 per cent more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Fife compare?

Buyers paid 11.9 per cent less than the average price in Scotland (£155,000) in November.

Across Scotland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £235,000.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £278,000 on average, and twice as much as in the Kingdom.