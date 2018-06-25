Latest entries for My Fife My Town competition

Here are the latest entries in our competition!

So far, over 150 stunning images of Fife have been captured and submitted, but which one will catch the eye of our judges?

The ‘My Fife, My Town’ contest will be running throughout the summer and the closing date is August 10 so you have plenty of time to send us your pics which sum up YOUR view of the Kingdom.

It’s open to all photographers and you can use anything from your smart phone to state-of-the-art kit.

Your mission is simple – submit a picture which, in your mind, sums up Fife and tell us why.

Send your pics (a maximum of three per person) to: myfifecomp@gmail.com before August 10, 2018.

Full details and competition terms and conditions at MyFifeMyTownComp